Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $104.07 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $1,243,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.61.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

