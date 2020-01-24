Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Releases Earnings Results

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

NWFL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The firm has a market cap of $230.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

