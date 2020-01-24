Novacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $750,577.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $750,577.00 and approximately $875.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052752 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073849 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,313.85 or 0.99859830 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034333 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.