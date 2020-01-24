Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 150.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $96.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

