Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $286,078.10 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,832 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $2,342,445.76.

On Thursday, November 14th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 27,576 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $2,257,647.12.

On Monday, November 11th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 8,600 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $689,118.00.

Shares of Novocure stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novocure by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Novocure by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at about $42,825,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 436.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

