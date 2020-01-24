Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Binance and Bitbns. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $217,659.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Binance, Koinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Bitbns, Huobi, Upbit, BITBOX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, WazirX and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

