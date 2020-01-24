NULS (NULS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, QBTC, Bit-Z and ChaoEX. NULS has a market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.03151886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00124498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, Bit-Z, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

