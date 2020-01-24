Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

