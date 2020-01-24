NVE Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

NVEC stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. NVE has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $340.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.37.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

