NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is CWM Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.48. 9,304,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

