NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $253.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average is $195.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

