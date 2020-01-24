Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $216,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,748,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.37.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

