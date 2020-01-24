Nwam LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,109. The company has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

