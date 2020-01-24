Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

