Nwam LLC Sells 648 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $218.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

