Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $461,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,255,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.40. 7,605,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.66. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

