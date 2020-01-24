NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Summit Hotel Properties (NASDAQ:INN) Critical Comparison

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 3.94 $102.89 million $0.86 7.35 Summit Hotel Properties $567.27 million 2.16 $90.92 million $1.35 8.64

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY MTG TR INC/SH 17.74% 9.97% 0.67% Summit Hotel Properties 14.44% 6.64% 3.63%

Volatility and Risk

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NY MTG TR INC/SH and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 1 3 0 2.40 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than NY MTG TR INC/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

