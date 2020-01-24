Oak Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Oak Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,132 shares during the quarter. Leaf Group accounts for about 78.6% of Oak Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oak Management Corp owned about 16.21% of Leaf Group worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $691,732 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ LEAF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,073. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.