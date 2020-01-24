OAX Price Reaches $0.0450 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, OKEx and Gate.io. OAX has a market cap of $3.38 million and $227,540.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

