Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 1,627,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,187,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

