ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Cap of $274,082.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $274,082.00 and approximately $56,106.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052771 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073226 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,516.88 or 1.00530864 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032402 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

