Odyssey (OCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $221,085.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $221,085.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,378,307,835 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, LBank, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

