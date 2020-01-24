Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.08 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has declined by 12% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

