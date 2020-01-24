Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Oil States International stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 44.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

