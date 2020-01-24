OKB Price Tops $2.83 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $113.08 million and $91.78 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

