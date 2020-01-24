OKCash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. OKCash has a market cap of $1.87 million and $2,699.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053106 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00074138 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,339.65 or 1.00088546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033085 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,964,590 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

