Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSBC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

OSBC opened at $12.91 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,084,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

