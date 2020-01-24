Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

