Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 1,904,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 1,016,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 39,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.23. 34,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

