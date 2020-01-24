Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Reduced by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Omnicell by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Omnicell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Omnicell by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $1,646,032.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,351.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Omnicell stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $92.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

