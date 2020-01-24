Omnitude Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $280,687.00 and $1.43 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

