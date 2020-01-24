ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of ON opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,465. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

