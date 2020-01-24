OneLedger One Day Trading Volume Reaches $377,473.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $377,473.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OneLedger has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx, BitForex, UEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

