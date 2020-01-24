Onix Trading Down 4.8% This Week (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 93% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Onix has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Onix has a market capitalization of $17,968.00 and $1.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

