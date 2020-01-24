Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $406.40 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $406.40 million and approximately $87.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00007501 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Bitbns, Hotbit and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, Koinex, BCEX, OKEx, Binance, Indodax, Upbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

