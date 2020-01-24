Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

