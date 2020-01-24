Opacity Price Tops $0.0132 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Opacity has a market cap of $1.70 million and $3,970.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

