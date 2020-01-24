Open Platform Price Hits $0.0007 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $709,472.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

