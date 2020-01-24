Oppenheimer Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Outperform

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,760. Generac has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

