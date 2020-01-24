OptiToken (OPTI) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 80.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $349,904.00 and $192.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptiToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 91.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,087,045 tokens. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

