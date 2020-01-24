OracleChain (OCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $551,317.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $551,317.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

