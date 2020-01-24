Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
ORAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 75.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 12.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $16.80.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.