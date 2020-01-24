Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $804,704.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $804,704.00 and $1,116.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.01195156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053106 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00208110 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

