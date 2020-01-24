Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

OBNK stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.51. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

