Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011842 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

