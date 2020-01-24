Ouroboros Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,256.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $221,423.00 and $7,256.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 13,093,764 coins and its circulating supply is 5,539,108 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

