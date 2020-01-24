Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) CEO Sells $1,805,400.00 in Stock

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 978,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,051. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,713,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 952,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

