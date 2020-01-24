Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) & Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Critical Review

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group -2.16% -0.96% -0.31% Global Ship Lease -16.69% 10.14% 2.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Global Ship Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $366.16 million 0.45 $13.49 million N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $157.10 million 0.87 -$57.36 million $1.76 4.42

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ship Lease.

Risk & Volatility

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Overseas Shipholding Group and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.24%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.