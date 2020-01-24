Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $6.69 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $408.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.