Own 24-Hour Volume Hits $253,597.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Own token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and DDEX. Own has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $253,597.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Own has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.03274096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.